Everything you need to know about Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum bundles

The League of Explorers is set to defend Uldum in Hearthstone’s next expansion, Saviors of Uldum. The expansion will be released on Aug. 6 and there are two bundles available for pre-purchase.

Similar to the Rise of Shadows expansion, players will have the opportunity to pre-purchase a regular or mega-sized bundle. Players can also purchase both bundles.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Saviors of Uldum Mega Bundle will include 80 Saviors of Uldum card packs, the Elise Starseeker Druid Hero, the Elise Starseeker card back, and a random Saviors of Uldum Golden Legendary card. When you purchase the bundle, you’ll receive your card back and Elise Starseeker Druid Hero right away. Card packs and Golden Legendaries will be available with the launch of the expansion. The Mega Bundle is available in the Hearthstone store right now for $79.99.

The regular version of the bundle includes 50 Saviors of Uldum card packs, The Elise Starseeker card back, and a random Saviors of Uldum Golden Legendary card. The only difference in the two bundles outside of pack number and price is the Elise Starseeker Druid Hero, which only comes with the Mega Bundle. The standard version costs $49.99

So far, we know the Saviors of Uldum expansion will include some friendly faces and familiar mechanics from Hearthstone’s past. The expansion will also introduce a variety of new mechanics, including the Reborn keyword and Plague spell type. Reborn allows minions to return to life with one health the first time they’re destroyed. Plague spells are cards that wreak havoc across the entire board, affecting every minion on it.

You’ll be able to check out every new card in the set when it goes live on Aug. 6.