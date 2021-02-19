Everything you need to know about Hearthstone’s new expansion, Forged in the Barrens

BlizzConline day one is underway and Hearthstone fans just learned a ton about the game’s next expansion, Forged in the Barrens.

As with any new set, Forge in the Barrens will be introducing a new keyword to shake up the meta. Playing into the bloodlust of the Horde, the new keyword is Frenzy. Minions with Frenzy have their effect activate after the first time they take and survive damage.

Alongside Frenzy minions, Blizzard also revealed a new spell type coming with Forged in the Barrens: Ranked spells. Spells like Chain Lightning start out at rank one, then rank up when you hit five and 10 mana. Ranked spells appear to have a max level of three.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As an added bonus to the announcement, players can log in today to receive a free Shadow Hunter Vol’jin card. In addition to Vol’jin, players will also get the 30-year anniversary card back. Shadow Hunter Vol’jin is a five-cost 3/6 minion with a Battlecry. Vol’jin’s Battlecry allows you to choose a minion then swap it with a random one in its owner’s hand.

You can start using Vol’jin right now, but you’ll have to wait until Forged in the Barrens goes live to test out ranked spells or Frenzy.

This story will be updated with a release date for Forged in the Barrens as soon as one becomes available.