Everything you need to know about Galakrond’s Awakening chapter 3, Air Battle Over Dragonblight

After a week of facing Druid on the Hearthstone ranked ladder, it’s finally time to settle back into some relaxing solo content.

Chapter three of Galakrond’s Awakening is called Air Battle Over Dragonblight. During this chapter, players will look to defend or assault the skies around Dalaran.

As far as lore is concerned, Elise informs players that they’re taking part in one of the largest aerial battles to ever occur in Azeroth. Like the previous chapters, players will be able to play as both the good and bad guys. Defeating each side of the chapter will reward you with four new cards for a total of eight. You only need to beat the chapter on Normal to unlock your new cards, so this guide won’t reflect the Heroic difficulty.

Each chapter can be unlocked individually for 700 gold or $6.99. Alternatively, you can purchase the entire solo adventure in a bundle for $19.99.

Evil side

Dragonrider Talritha

The first person you’ll face while playing as the bad boys is Dragonrider Talritha. Talritha has a Hero Power called Dragonblood. After a friendly minion dies, Dragonblood gives all minions +1/+1. Talritha’s Hero Power will also buff your minions, so keep that in mind while populating the board.

You’ll play as Waxadred with a Hero Power called Wax Effigy. This allows you to pay two mana to summon a 1/1 copy of any minion. During the early game, this can be useful to amass a board of low-cost taunt minions before Talritha has the opportunity to get going.

Talritha uses Paladin cards and can be difficult to deal with if she draws Val’anyr. Luckily, Waxadred’s power is so good that you should be able to overwhelm her as long as you’re making copies of valuable minions. Try targeting your Reborn minions so it’s more difficult for Talritha to clear.

The Wanderer

Dragonriders aren’t the only thing you’ll find in the air around Dalaran. During this section of the chapter, you’ll have the opportunity to partake in a midair ship battle. During this airborne game of Battleship, your opponent will be a ship called The Wanderer.

During the battle, you’ll play as an evil ship called The Slipstream. Both the Wanderer and The Slipstream have a Hero Power called Prepare the Cannons. It costs two mana and adds a random Cannon card to your hand. Many of the Cannon cards generated by your Hero Power (and in your deck) do specific things based on where they’re placed on the board. This means you’ll need to pay extra attention to how you arrange your cards.

The Dragonflights

The last battle you’ll be doing in favor of evil this chapter will be against the Dragonflights. Anyone who’s played World of Warcraft will be familiar with the various Dragonflights who inhabit Azeroth.

The Dragonflight’s Hero Power is called Dragonflame. It costs two mana and deals two damage to an enemy or restores two health to a friendly character.

During this duel, you’ll be playing as the same character from the previous round, The Slipstream. Your Hero Power will be the same and you’ll still need to employ a board placement strategy. What you’ll be focusing on differently this round, however, is your end goal. Instead of trying to kill your opponent, you’re merely trying to survive. If you can withstand the Dragonflights onslaught for 10 turns, you win the match.

Good side

Rotwing

The first baddie you’ll be facing off against is the vile Rotwing. This oversized toxic Dragon has a one-cost Hero Power called Rot Aura. Rot Aura is activated at the beginning of Rotwing’s turn and causes all Deathrattle effects to be triggered.

You’ll be facing off against Rotwing as Dragonrider Brann. Your Hero Power is called Trusty Whip. It costs two mana and deals one damage to a minion and the minion to the right of it. Rotwing has a ton of low-health Deathrattle minions that can easily be taken care of with Trusty Whip. Your deck will also be filled with high-value Dragons that Rotwing will have a difficult time getting rid of. As long as you don’t let Rotwing’s board get out of control, this match should be a breeze.

Dragonslayer Skruk

Your second opponent while playing as the good guys is Dragonslayer Skruk. This pea-brained behemoth has a Hero Power called Gronnic Strength, which costs zero and gives Skrunk’s minions +1/+1 wherever they are. Skruk has 200 health and would be impossible to deal with if you weren’t playing as the legend herself, Chromie.

While playing as Chromie, you’ll be using a Hero Power called Chronoeco. It costs two mana and allows you to summon an Echo of Me, which is a 0/6 minion that casts a copy of every spell you play onto a minion onto themselves. This means you’ll be able to buff numerous minions throughout the battle for the price of one. These Echoes will be instrumental in your ability to chip away at Skruk’s powerful defenses. Since Chromie is using Paladin cards, you won’t have any shortage of buffs to accompany your Echoes.

After dealing some damage to Skruk, he’ll shoot you with his Heartseeking Arrow. This will drop your health to zero, which forces Chromie to transform into a Dragon. This begins a second phase of the battle where you’ll be operating with a Hero Power called Chronomical Distortion. This power is passive and allows you to take two turns instead of one. From here, the battle is smooth sailing.

The Slipstream

If you played the evil campaign first, then the final battle will look all too familiar. This time, instead of playing as the Slipstream, you’ll be playing against it as the Wanderer. Both boats have the same Hero Power from the fight in the evil campaign.

You and your opponent both have a Hero Power called Prepare the Cannons. It costs two mana and adds a random Cannon card to your hand. Cannon cards have effects that do different things based on where you place them. This means you’ll want to focus on placing your Cannons in a spot on the board where they can get maximum usage. Beat the bad guys in this boat battle and you’re finished with chapter three.

Rewards

Waxmancy

Chopshop Copter

Risky Skipper

Boompistol Bully

Rotnest Drake

Aeon Reaver

Scalelord

Sky Gen’ral Kragg