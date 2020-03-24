Everything you need to know about Blizzard’s free Hearthstone decks for new and returning players

In Blizzard’s Year of the Phoenix announcements on March 17, the company revealed it’s attempting to make Hearthstone more free-to-play friendly. This includes changes by extending the duplicate protection rule to every rarity and also a free deck for new and returning players.

Earlier today, community manager cmdylux revealed the deck lists and codes for players who haven’t logged on in the past four months beginning on March 17. Players who qualify have a choice of one deck per account.

Here are the nine new Hearthstone decks and their card lists.

Trees are Friends

Class: Druid

2x (1) Acornbearer

2x (1) Treenforcements

2x (2) Dreamway Guardians

1x (2) Keeper Stalladris

2x (2) Power of the Wild

2x (2) Rising Winds

2x (2) Shrubadier

2x (3) BEEEES!!!

2x (3) Blessing of the Ancients

2x (3) Savage Roar

2x (4) Garden Gnome

2x (5) Aeroponics

2x (5) Anubisath Defender

2x (5) Force of Nature

1x (7) Goru the Mightree

2x (8) The Forest’s Aid

Deck code

AAECAZICAsmcA/etAw7tA/cD5gXDlAPOlAPKnAPTnAOvogPtogPvogP8rQP+rQP/rQP5tQMA

This deck is a standard Token Druid list that uses the Treant archetype to swarm an opponent. If you’re looking for a fast deck that regularly develops wider boards, consider choosing this aggressive deck.

Unseal the Vault

Class: Hunter

2x (1) Clear the Way

2x (1) Tracking

1x (1) Unseal the Vault

2x (2) Hench-Clan Hogsteed

2x (2) Knife Juggler

2x (2) Licensed Adventurer

2x (2) Questing Explorer

2x (3) Desert Spear

2x (3) Diving Gryphon

2x (3) Unleash the Hounds

2x (4) Bone Wraith

2x (4) Cult Master

1x (4) Sky Gen’ral Kragg

2x (5) Faceless Corruptor

2x (6) Swarm of Locusts

1x (7) Shu’ma

1x (10) Sea Giant

Deck code

AAECAR8E0wGkpQOusQPztwMNqwaXCLEI2wnHnQPkpAO7pQPypQOYqQOOrQP4rwOCsQO4tgMA

This is a token swarm deck that uses the Hunter quest from the Saviors of Uldum expansion. If you enjoy flooding the board and playing multiple minions, then Unseal the Vault and destroy your opponents with this deck.

Reno’s Riches

Class: Mage

1x (1) Arcane Breath

1x (1) Learn Draconic

1x (1) Ray of Frost

1x (2) Ancient Mysteries

1x (2) Doomsayer

1x (2) Frostbolt

1x (2) Zephrys the Great

1x (3) Arcane Amplifier

1x (3) Arcane Intellect

1x (3) Flame Ward

1x (3) Frost Nova

1x (3) Ice Barrier

1x (3) Scalerider

1x (4) Azure Explorer

1x (4) Bone Wraith

1x (4) Conjurer’s Calling

1x (4) Fireball

1x (4) Polymorph

1x (4) Twilight Drake

1x (5) Big Ol’ Whelp

1x (5) Cobalt Spellkin

1x (6) Blizzard

1x (6) Dragoncaster

1x (6) Evasive Wyrm

1x (6) Khartut Defender

1x (6) Reno the Relicologist

1x (7) Flamestrike

1x (8) Power of Creation

1x (8) Twin Tyrant

1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

Deck code

AAECAf0EHk2KAbsCyQOrBMsE7QSWBewHjQiDlgOfmwOgmwOhoQP8owOSpAO/pAPypQP0qwP1rAP6rAOwrQPwrwPxrwPnsAOBsQOFsQOHsQORsQOItgMAAA==

This deck uses the powerful legendary minions Zephrys the Great, Reno the Relicologist, and Dragonqueen Alexstrasza. This deck has 30 unique cards and is a slower midrange build that has some powerful controlling tools and combos. If you like each match feeling different while wielding powerful controlling tools and dragons, wield the power of the Dragonflight with Reno’s Riches.

Lightforged Retribution

Class: Paladin

2x (1) Brazen Zealot

2x (2) Air Raid

2x (2) Argent Protector

2x (2) Micro Mummy

2x (2) Sanctuary

2x (2) Sandwasp Queen

2x (2) Shotbot

2x (3) Aldor Peacekeeper

2x (3) Sky Claw

2x (4) Blessing of Kings

2x (4) Consecration

2x (4) Lightforged Zealot

2x (5) Amber Watcher

1x (6) Pharaoh’s Blessing

2x (7) Lightforged Crusader

1x (8) Tirion Fordring

Deck code

AAECAZ8FAvoGw6QDDtwDrwf+B48JxaEDyKQDlqYDh64DiK4Dm64DnK4DrrADjbYDlrYDAA==

This is a midrange deck that uses classic Paladin strategies of making a mix of strong minions and wider boards with token minions while empowering them with effects. Additionally, the deck uses Lightforged Crusader and Zealot, which requires your deck to be entirely Paladin cards. If you want to wield the light and purge enemies with your purely Paladin units, then select Lightforged Retribution.

Day of the Dead

Class: Priest

2x (0) Forbidden Words

1x (1) Holy Smite

2x (2) Penance

2x (2) Shadow Word: Death

2x (2) Shadow Word: Pain

2x (3) Breath of the Infinite

1x (4) Archmage Vargoth

2x (4) Holy Nova

1x (4) Mass Dispel

2x (4) Psychopomp

2x (5) Convincing Infiltrator

2x (5) Sandhoof Waterbearer

2x (6) Khartut Defender

2x (8) Batterhead

1x (8) Catrina Muerte

2x (9) Mass Resurrection

2x (9) Plague of Death

Deck code

AAECAa0GBJcC1grWmQOTmwMNyQbTCtcKgpQDmJsDmZsDg6ADoaEDr6UD0aUDmakDn6kD8qwDAA==

This is a control deck that features Priest’s premier control tools and powerful minions to bring back with resurrect effects like Psychopomp, Catrina Muerte, and Mass Resurrection. If reacting to your opponents’ plays and playing big threats one after another after exhausting your enemy is a preferred playstyle, then raise the dead with Catrina Muerte.

Galakrond’s Guile

Class: Rogue

2x (0) Backstab

2x (0) Shadowstep

2x (1) Bloodsail Flybooter

2x (1) Pharaoh Cat

2x (1) Praise Galakrond!

2x (2) Eviscerate

2x (2) Sap

1x (3) Edwin VanCleef

2x (3) EVIL Miscreant

2x (3) Seal Fate

2x (3) SI:7 Agent

2x (4) Devoted Maniac

2x (5) Faceless Corruptor

2x (5) Shield of Galakrond

1x (6) Heistbaron Togwaggle

1x (6) Kronx Dragonhoof

1x (7) Galakrond, the Nightmare

Deck code

AAECAaIHBLICkpcD47QDy8ADDbQB7QLNA4gH3QiPlwP1pwO5rgO/rgP+rgOqrwPOrwOCsQMA

This tempo Rogue deck features cheap cards to allow for easier combo access and the powerful Rogue Galakrond. If you like slinging multiple cards per turn while staying aggressive, then darken the sky with this devious deck.

Galakrond’s Fury

Class: Shaman

2x (1) Earth Shock

2x (2) Invocation of Frost

1x (2) Witch’s Brew

2x (3) Far Sight

2x (3) Mana Tide Totem

2x (4) Devoted Maniac

2x (4) Hex

1x (4) The Fist of Ra-den

2x (5) Dragon’s Pack

1x (5) Faceless Corruptor

2x (5) Hagatha’s Scheme

2x (5) Shield of Galakrond

2x (6) Corrupt Elementalist

1x (6) Kronx Dragonhoof

2x (7) Earthquake

1x (7) Galakrond, the Tempest

2x (8) Walking Fountain

1x (10) Eye of the Storm

Deck code

AAECAaoIBsWZA4KxA+O0A+S3A+a3A9PAAwyBBP4F/wWyBq2RA4qUA5CnA7etA7mtA/6uA6qvA9CvAwA=

This midrange deck has the Shaman Galakrond with a side big spell shell to use as responsive tools to opponents’ plays. If you fantasize about wielding a powerful storm and summoning strong elemental threats then ride the storm with this Galakrond’s Fury.

Galakrond’s Malice

Class: Warlock

2x (1) Beaming Sidekick

2x (1) Flame Imp

2x (1) Murmy

2x (1) Sinister Deal

2x (1) Voidwalker

1x (2) EVIL Cable Rat

2x (2) EVIL Genius

2x (2) Knife Juggler

2x (3) Dragonblight Cultist

2x (4) Devoted Maniac

2x (4) Fiendish Rites

2x (4) Veiled Worshipper

1x (5) Dark Pharaoh Tekahn

2x (5) Shield of Galakrond

1x (6) Kronx Dragonhoof

1x (7) Galakrond, the Wretched

2x (10) Sea Giant

Deck code

AAECAf0GBLSRA4KlA+O0A/G/Aw0w0wGxCMIIiJ0D+qQD/acDyqsD6KwD6qwD/q4Dqq8D068DAA==

This is another token swarm zoo deck that’s on the aggressive side. It features the Warlock Galakrond hero and Lackey synergy with Dark Pharaoh Tekahn. If you want to overwhelm your enemy with demonic armies, then call forth your armies and wield the power of Galakrond’s Malice.

Drop the Ancharrr!

Class: Warrior

2x (1) Blazing Battlemage

2x (1) Sky Raider

2x (1) Southsea Deckhand

2x (1) Upgrade!

2x (2) Bloodsail Raider

2x (2) Parachute Brigand

1x (3) Ancharrr

2x (3) Livewire Lance

2x (3) Skybarge

2x (3) Southsea Captain

2x (4) Dread Corsair

2x (4) Hoard Pillager

2x (4) Kor’kron Elite

2x (4) Mortal Strike

2x (5) Arcanite Reaper

1x (5) Captain Greenskin

Deck code

AAECAQcCyAPerQMOHLAC/wOoBdQFpAbuBucH9agD3K0D3a0D+a4D6LAD6bADAA==

This aggressive Warrior deck uses Pirates to get on the board quickly and smack the opponent with weapons. If you’re aiming to control the board early and go face afterward, then make your opponent walk the plank with your crew.

Which deck to choose and which are the strongest?

As always, there’s no right or wrong answer in how to pick a deck. If you have a favorite class, you should go for that. If you’re looking for a specific strategy, consider going through each deck synopsis and seeing which one appeals to you the most. If you want to expand your collection, consider picking the decks where you have the fewest cards or decks with more Legendary and Epic rarity cards. Some of these decks also have the chance to improve with newer cards in the upcoming Ashes of Outland set.

The strongest deck of these nine is the Mage deck. It’s strong in power level and you get two neutral legendaries in the form of Zephrys the Great and Dragonqueen Alexstrasza. This allows you to build unique highlander decks for other classes if you’re interested in that strategy.

All of these cards are rotation-proof, which means that you can use these entire decks for the entirety of the Standard Year of the Phoenix.

The new decks are able to be claimed with the March 26 update. Ashes of Outlands releases on April 7.