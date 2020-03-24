Everything you need to know about Blizzard’s free Hearthstone decks for new and returning players

In Blizzard’s Year of the Phoenix announcements on March 17, the company revealed it’s attempting to make Hearthstone more free-to-play friendly. This includes changes by extending the duplicate protection rule to every rarity and also a free deck for new and returning players.
Earlier today, community manager cmdylux revealed the deck lists and codes for players who haven’t logged on in the past four months beginning on March 17. Players who qualify have a choice of one deck per account.
Here are the nine new Hearthstone decks and their card lists.
Trees are Friends
Class: Druid
2x (1) Acornbearer
2x (1) Treenforcements
2x (2) Dreamway Guardians
1x (2) Keeper Stalladris
2x (2) Power of the Wild
2x (2) Rising Winds
2x (2) Shrubadier
2x (3) BEEEES!!!
2x (3) Blessing of the Ancients
2x (3) Savage Roar
2x (4) Garden Gnome
2x (5) Aeroponics
2x (5) Anubisath Defender
2x (5) Force of Nature
1x (7) Goru the Mightree
2x (8) The Forest’s Aid
Deck code
AAECAZICAsmcA/etAw7tA/cD5gXDlAPOlAPKnAPTnAOvogPtogPvogP8rQP+rQP/rQP5tQMA
This deck is a standard Token Druid list that uses the Treant archetype to swarm an opponent. If you’re looking for a fast deck that regularly develops wider boards, consider choosing this aggressive deck.
Unseal the Vault
Class: Hunter
2x (1) Clear the Way
2x (1) Tracking
1x (1) Unseal the Vault
2x (2) Hench-Clan Hogsteed
2x (2) Knife Juggler
2x (2) Licensed Adventurer
2x (2) Questing Explorer
2x (3) Desert Spear
2x (3) Diving Gryphon
2x (3) Unleash the Hounds
2x (4) Bone Wraith
2x (4) Cult Master
1x (4) Sky Gen’ral Kragg
2x (5) Faceless Corruptor
2x (6) Swarm of Locusts
1x (7) Shu’ma
1x (10) Sea Giant
Deck code
AAECAR8E0wGkpQOusQPztwMNqwaXCLEI2wnHnQPkpAO7pQPypQOYqQOOrQP4rwOCsQO4tgMA
This is a token swarm deck that uses the Hunter quest from the Saviors of Uldum expansion. If you enjoy flooding the board and playing multiple minions, then Unseal the Vault and destroy your opponents with this deck.
Reno’s Riches
Class: Mage
1x (1) Arcane Breath
1x (1) Learn Draconic
1x (1) Ray of Frost
1x (2) Ancient Mysteries
1x (2) Doomsayer
1x (2) Frostbolt
1x (2) Zephrys the Great
1x (3) Arcane Amplifier
1x (3) Arcane Intellect
1x (3) Flame Ward
1x (3) Frost Nova
1x (3) Ice Barrier
1x (3) Scalerider
1x (4) Azure Explorer
1x (4) Bone Wraith
1x (4) Conjurer’s Calling
1x (4) Fireball
1x (4) Polymorph
1x (4) Twilight Drake
1x (5) Big Ol’ Whelp
1x (5) Cobalt Spellkin
1x (6) Blizzard
1x (6) Dragoncaster
1x (6) Evasive Wyrm
1x (6) Khartut Defender
1x (6) Reno the Relicologist
1x (7) Flamestrike
1x (8) Power of Creation
1x (8) Twin Tyrant
1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza
Deck code
AAECAf0EHk2KAbsCyQOrBMsE7QSWBewHjQiDlgOfmwOgmwOhoQP8owOSpAO/pAPypQP0qwP1rAP6rAOwrQPwrwPxrwPnsAOBsQOFsQOHsQORsQOItgMAAA==
This deck uses the powerful legendary minions Zephrys the Great, Reno the Relicologist, and Dragonqueen Alexstrasza. This deck has 30 unique cards and is a slower midrange build that has some powerful controlling tools and combos. If you like each match feeling different while wielding powerful controlling tools and dragons, wield the power of the Dragonflight with Reno’s Riches.
Lightforged Retribution
Class: Paladin
2x (1) Brazen Zealot
2x (2) Air Raid
2x (2) Argent Protector
2x (2) Micro Mummy
2x (2) Sanctuary
2x (2) Sandwasp Queen
2x (2) Shotbot
2x (3) Aldor Peacekeeper
2x (3) Sky Claw
2x (4) Blessing of Kings
2x (4) Consecration
2x (4) Lightforged Zealot
2x (5) Amber Watcher
1x (6) Pharaoh’s Blessing
2x (7) Lightforged Crusader
1x (8) Tirion Fordring
Deck code
AAECAZ8FAvoGw6QDDtwDrwf+B48JxaEDyKQDlqYDh64DiK4Dm64DnK4DrrADjbYDlrYDAA==
This is a midrange deck that uses classic Paladin strategies of making a mix of strong minions and wider boards with token minions while empowering them with effects. Additionally, the deck uses Lightforged Crusader and Zealot, which requires your deck to be entirely Paladin cards. If you want to wield the light and purge enemies with your purely Paladin units, then select Lightforged Retribution.
Day of the Dead
Class: Priest
2x (0) Forbidden Words
1x (1) Holy Smite
2x (2) Penance
2x (2) Shadow Word: Death
2x (2) Shadow Word: Pain
2x (3) Breath of the Infinite
1x (4) Archmage Vargoth
2x (4) Holy Nova
1x (4) Mass Dispel
2x (4) Psychopomp
2x (5) Convincing Infiltrator
2x (5) Sandhoof Waterbearer
2x (6) Khartut Defender
2x (8) Batterhead
1x (8) Catrina Muerte
2x (9) Mass Resurrection
2x (9) Plague of Death
Deck code
AAECAa0GBJcC1grWmQOTmwMNyQbTCtcKgpQDmJsDmZsDg6ADoaEDr6UD0aUDmakDn6kD8qwDAA==
This is a control deck that features Priest’s premier control tools and powerful minions to bring back with resurrect effects like Psychopomp, Catrina Muerte, and Mass Resurrection. If reacting to your opponents’ plays and playing big threats one after another after exhausting your enemy is a preferred playstyle, then raise the dead with Catrina Muerte.
Galakrond’s Guile
Class: Rogue
2x (0) Backstab
2x (0) Shadowstep
2x (1) Bloodsail Flybooter
2x (1) Pharaoh Cat
2x (1) Praise Galakrond!
2x (2) Eviscerate
2x (2) Sap
1x (3) Edwin VanCleef
2x (3) EVIL Miscreant
2x (3) Seal Fate
2x (3) SI:7 Agent
2x (4) Devoted Maniac
2x (5) Faceless Corruptor
2x (5) Shield of Galakrond
1x (6) Heistbaron Togwaggle
1x (6) Kronx Dragonhoof
1x (7) Galakrond, the Nightmare
Deck code
AAECAaIHBLICkpcD47QDy8ADDbQB7QLNA4gH3QiPlwP1pwO5rgO/rgP+rgOqrwPOrwOCsQMA
This tempo Rogue deck features cheap cards to allow for easier combo access and the powerful Rogue Galakrond. If you like slinging multiple cards per turn while staying aggressive, then darken the sky with this devious deck.
Galakrond’s Fury
Class: Shaman
2x (1) Earth Shock
2x (2) Invocation of Frost
1x (2) Witch’s Brew
2x (3) Far Sight
2x (3) Mana Tide Totem
2x (4) Devoted Maniac
2x (4) Hex
1x (4) The Fist of Ra-den
2x (5) Dragon’s Pack
1x (5) Faceless Corruptor
2x (5) Hagatha’s Scheme
2x (5) Shield of Galakrond
2x (6) Corrupt Elementalist
1x (6) Kronx Dragonhoof
2x (7) Earthquake
1x (7) Galakrond, the Tempest
2x (8) Walking Fountain
1x (10) Eye of the Storm
Deck code
AAECAaoIBsWZA4KxA+O0A+S3A+a3A9PAAwyBBP4F/wWyBq2RA4qUA5CnA7etA7mtA/6uA6qvA9CvAwA=
This midrange deck has the Shaman Galakrond with a side big spell shell to use as responsive tools to opponents’ plays. If you fantasize about wielding a powerful storm and summoning strong elemental threats then ride the storm with this Galakrond’s Fury.
Galakrond’s Malice
Class: Warlock
2x (1) Beaming Sidekick
2x (1) Flame Imp
2x (1) Murmy
2x (1) Sinister Deal
2x (1) Voidwalker
1x (2) EVIL Cable Rat
2x (2) EVIL Genius
2x (2) Knife Juggler
2x (3) Dragonblight Cultist
2x (4) Devoted Maniac
2x (4) Fiendish Rites
2x (4) Veiled Worshipper
1x (5) Dark Pharaoh Tekahn
2x (5) Shield of Galakrond
1x (6) Kronx Dragonhoof
1x (7) Galakrond, the Wretched
2x (10) Sea Giant
Deck code
AAECAf0GBLSRA4KlA+O0A/G/Aw0w0wGxCMIIiJ0D+qQD/acDyqsD6KwD6qwD/q4Dqq8D068DAA==
This is another token swarm zoo deck that’s on the aggressive side. It features the Warlock Galakrond hero and Lackey synergy with Dark Pharaoh Tekahn. If you want to overwhelm your enemy with demonic armies, then call forth your armies and wield the power of Galakrond’s Malice.
Drop the Ancharrr!
Class: Warrior
2x (1) Blazing Battlemage
2x (1) Sky Raider
2x (1) Southsea Deckhand
2x (1) Upgrade!
2x (2) Bloodsail Raider
2x (2) Parachute Brigand
1x (3) Ancharrr
2x (3) Livewire Lance
2x (3) Skybarge
2x (3) Southsea Captain
2x (4) Dread Corsair
2x (4) Hoard Pillager
2x (4) Kor’kron Elite
2x (4) Mortal Strike
2x (5) Arcanite Reaper
1x (5) Captain Greenskin
Deck code
AAECAQcCyAPerQMOHLAC/wOoBdQFpAbuBucH9agD3K0D3a0D+a4D6LAD6bADAA==
This aggressive Warrior deck uses Pirates to get on the board quickly and smack the opponent with weapons. If you’re aiming to control the board early and go face afterward, then make your opponent walk the plank with your crew.
Which deck to choose and which are the strongest?
As always, there’s no right or wrong answer in how to pick a deck. If you have a favorite class, you should go for that. If you’re looking for a specific strategy, consider going through each deck synopsis and seeing which one appeals to you the most. If you want to expand your collection, consider picking the decks where you have the fewest cards or decks with more Legendary and Epic rarity cards. Some of these decks also have the chance to improve with newer cards in the upcoming Ashes of Outland set.
The strongest deck of these nine is the Mage deck. It’s strong in power level and you get two neutral legendaries in the form of Zephrys the Great and Dragonqueen Alexstrasza. This allows you to build unique highlander decks for other classes if you’re interested in that strategy.
All of these cards are rotation-proof, which means that you can use these entire decks for the entirety of the Standard Year of the Phoenix.
The new decks are able to be claimed with the March 26 update. Ashes of Outlands releases on April 7.