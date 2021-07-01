Every Questline coming to Hearthstone with the United in Stormwind expansion

There are 10 Questlines coming with the second expansion in Year of the Gryphon.

Today in an announcement stream, Blizzard revealed the next set for the 2021 year for Hearthstone, United in Stormwind. Following the events of the first expansion of the year, Forged in the Barrens, United in Stormwind is bringing two new mechanics, Tradeable and Questlines.

Questlines are comparable to the Quests from Journey to Un’goro. They both start in your opening hand, take a mulligan slot away, and are Legendary, allowing only one copy. Unlike the original Quests, though, Questlines require multiple steps to complete them, and you’ll need to complete the process three times.

Each of the 10 classes will receive a Questline in this expansion, but only Mage’s and Warlock’s Questlines were teased today.

Mage: Sorcerer’s Gambit

Varden’s Questline focuses on the three primary spell schools for the class from World of Warcraft and requires you to cast an Arcane, Fire, and Frost spell each step of the way. The first time you complete the quest, you draw a spell, with the second time allowing you to discover a spell, and the final reward granting you the Arcanist Dawngrasp mercenary minion.

Arcanist Dawngrasp’s powerful Battlecry grants you a permanent +3 Spell Damage bonus. This potent effect allows you to have strong combo turns and lets your spells that clear minions perform their job much easier against stronger enemy boards.

Warlock: The Demon Seed

Tamsin Roame’s Questline has you perform damage to your own hero on your turn to achieve your goal. Unlike the Mage’s Questline, which has the same quest requirement to complete each step, you need to deal more damage at each chain (starting with six, then seven, and finally 8).

As another difference from Mage, the first two rewards do not change and drains your opponent’s health for three each time. Upon completing the final step, you are rewarded with the Blightborn Tamsin mercenary minion.

Blightborn Tamsin’s Battlecry makes it so any damage you receive on your turn is delivered to your opponent instead. This allows you to play a lot more cards with powerful health drawbacks as it will burn your opponent out over time like Unstable Shadow Blast, Backfire, and Hellfire. In addition to all of this, your Life Tap hero power will now deal damage in addition to drawing you a card, allowing you to amass a health lead on top of gaining card advantage.

This article will be updated when the other classes have their Questlines revealed.

Players can sign into Hearthstone and get Flightmaster Dungar for free. Players can also pre-purchase the expansion via the Standard Bundle, which has 60 packs for $49.99, or gain access to Lady Katrana Prestor and Ve’nari Alternate Battlegrounds Bartender through the Mega Bundle, which features 80 packs for $79.99.