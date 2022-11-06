Every Legendary revealed for Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King expansion

One could argue there is no character in World of Warcraft more iconic than Arthas. With Hearthstone’s upcoming March of the Lich King expansion, Arthas and his Death Knights will be front and center.

The Death Knight class isn’t the only thing to be excited about in March of the Lich King, however. As always, every class in Hearthstone will get a plethora of new toys. That means we will be treated to a variety of new Legendary cards.

March of the Lich King will go live on Dec. 6 and will introduce a total of 145 new cards to Hearthstone.

Among these new cards will be two new minion types, Undead, and Dual-Type minions. Inspired thematically by the Lich King’s dominion over the Scourge, Undead minions will provide benefits to other minions through abilities that say things like “If an Undead minion died last turn…”

As the name implies, Dual-Type minions have two types. According to Blizzard, Undead minions that are Dual-Type will have a second type that represents what they were when they were alive; Undead-Beast for example.

Undead minions aren’t the only minions receiving the Dual-Type treatment. The team will be retroactively applying Dual-Type to a variety of minions from Hearthstone’s past, so keep an eye out.

March of the Lich King will also introduce a new Keyword, Manathirst. Inspired by the Blood Elves and their desire to fend off the Scourge, cards with Manathirst get more powerful once you reach a specified amount of mana. Additionally, you do not actually need to spend that mana to receive the Manathirst benefit—you only need to have access to it.

A Keyword from the past will be Reborn with March of the Lich King. Some cards in the new expansion will have the Reborn Keyword. The first time a minion with Reborn dies, it comes back to life with one health. Blizzard implied players can expect Reborn to be a part of Hearthstone going forward.

Undoubtedly the most exciting part of any new expansion is learning about the powerful new Legendary cards that come with it. Below you’ll see every Legendary revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, March of the Lich King.

Patchwerk

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lord Marrowgar

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Sunwell

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Invincible

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lor’themar Theron

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overseer Frigidara

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blood Matriarch Liadrin