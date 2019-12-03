Embiggen joins the Druid class in Hearthstone's Descent of Dragons expansion

Blizzard Entertainment teamed up with YouTuber Lt. Eddy today to introduce a new Druid card for Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion. The card, aptly named Embiggen, is a new Epic spell that players will surely want to add to their deck.

Embiggen costs zero mana and gives all minions in the user’s deck two additional health and attack. Affected minions cost one mana more but will cost no more than 10 mana.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The newly-revealed spell closely resembles Surrender to Madness, a Priest spell that destroys three of the user’s mana crystals in exchange for a +2/+2 buff to all minions in their deck. Embiggen, of course, costs fewer resources at the time of play but pushes many early and mid plays back a turn instead.

As a result, Embiggen will likely work best in Token Druid decks to bulk up lower-cost minions. When players cast Embiggen will play a vital role in the card’s success. Playing Embriggen earlier on in the match will affect a wider array of minions but could remove a player’s coverage in the early game, so players may want to wait until the mid-game to use the spell.

Descent of Dragons launches on Dec. 10. Fans can pre-order the expansion now in one of two bundle options from Blizzard’s online store.