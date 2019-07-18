Legendary minion Elise the Enlightened is coming in Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

When Elise isn’t busy sending you on Quest in Mechagon, she’s doing her part with the League of Explorers.

Elise joins her fellow League of Explorers personnel by becoming a Legendary minion in Hearthstone’s new Saviors of Uldum expansion.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Elise the Enlightened is a five-cost 5/5 Legendary Druid minion with a Battlecry that duplicates your hand if your deck has no duplicates. All four of the new Legendary minions revealed today have a Battlecry that gives a significant reward for not running duplicate cards. This means we can expect to see some super-diverse decklist starting in August.

You can check out all of the new goodies when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.