Dread Raven revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons

Twitch streamer Basarcos revealed the latest Epic card to join Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion, Dread Raven.

Dread Raven is a feisty three-cost Neutral Beast with three attack, and four health. The card reads, “Has +3 Attack for each other Dread Raven you control.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

That’s right, the card synergizes with itself. To make the most of Dread Raven, you need to duplicate it, and that’s never easy in Standard play. It has potential in a Wild deck, especially with cards like Tundra Rhino, but it’s generally too niche of a card to take make an impact.

If a Dread Raven deck does come into fruition, it would need to play around a very specific set of cards. It’s similar to something like Desert Obelisk, going all-out on one card. It could be a lot of fun, but on the scale of things, it might never be a strong option in the metagame.

But the card has an exceptional stat line and could be a decent pickup for Hunter decks. Even if you ignore its effect entirely, its stats make up for it. In the case of arena, Dread Raven is fantastic. If you happen to draft it, both value and tempo are assured.

Descent of Dragon releases on Dec. 10, but if you can’t wait, you can preorder it now. The Standard package starts at $50 for 60 packs, while the Mega Bundle costs $80 and includes 100 packs and a new Hero.