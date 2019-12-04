Dragon’s Pack joins the Shaman class in Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a new Epic Shaman spell during today’s reveal stream for Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion, and it’s one that fans of the game will surely want to add to their collection in their quest to revive Galakrond.

Dragon’s Pack is a five-cost spell that summons two 2/3 Spirit Wolves with Taunt. If the player has played two Invoke cards over the course of the match, the Spirit Wolves will receive an additional three Attack and Health to become 5/6 Taunt minions instead.

Invoke is a new keyword that upgrades Galakrond Hero cards. Playing two Invoke cards strengthens the Dragon Hero and levels him up, increasing the power of his Battlecry.

The newest Shaman spell will excel in decks revolving around the Shaman Galakrond Hero card, which was also introduced during the stream. Players will likely want to hold off on playing Dragon’s Pack until they’ve played two Invoke cards unless they need a quick defense.

Galakrond, the Tempest is a seven-cost Legendary Shaman Hero card with a Battlecry that summons two 2/2 Storms with Rush. Playing two Invoke cards will bump Galakrond up to a second, stronger form, which summons two 4/4 Storms with Rush instead. An additional two Invoke cards will add an extra two Health and Attack to the Storms.

Descent of Dragons launches on Dec. 10, but fans of the game can pre-order the expansion now from Blizzard’s online store.