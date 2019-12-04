Dragonmaw Poacher revealed for Hearthstone's Descent of Dragons expansion

Blizzard Entertainment has just revealed one of the most powerful cards to join Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion: Dragonmaw Poacher.

Dragonmaw Poacher is a four-cost Neutral minion with four attack, and four health. Its Battlecry, though, is another story. If your opponent controls a Dragon, Dragonmaw Poacher gains a mighty +4/+4 and Rush.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The upcoming expansion will quite clearly be Dragon focused and as a result, Dragonmaw Poacher may automatically be a must-have counter card. It’s essentially four mana for eight attack, eight health, and Rush. It’s insane. Of course, not every deck will feature Dragons, but a great deal will.

It’s also a low-risk high-reward card. Even if your opponent doesn’t have a Dragon, it’s still a decent stat stick. It can be buffed, and trade effectively in the mid-game.

Although Dragonmaw Poacher may look overpowered, its important the expansion has a tech card that can easily deal with Dragons. Up against full board of Dragons, it won’t make much of a difference, but versus a beefy Dragon in the late stages of the game, it’s ideal. It even has a weirdly strong combo with Leeroy Jenkins on turn 10. What’s not to love?

Descent of Dragons releases on Dec. 10. In the meantime, players can pre-order the expansion with the Standard package or the Mega bundle. The Standard package starts at $50 for 60 packs, while the Mega Bundle costs $80 and includes 100 packs and a new Hero.