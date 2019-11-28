Login
Diving Gryphon revealed for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

It’s the perfect addition to Hunter’s new Clear the Way Sidequest.

Chinese Australian streamer Snowkiss revealed the newest Hunter card coming to Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion today: Diving Gryphon.

Diving Gryphon is a three-cost Hunter Beast with Rush, four attack, one health, and a Battlecry. When its placed on the battlefield, it draws a minion with Rush from your deck.

The latest card to join Hunter is a superb addition to Rush orientated decks. It’s essentially a better version of a Warlock’s Shadowbolt. It’s cheap, it has an all-important card draw, and it deals a decent amount of damage. It’s also a Beast, meaning it synergizes with the Clear the Way Sidequest.

Sidequests are a new type of spell introduced with Descent of Dragons. They’re similar to Quests but they require easier-to-complete tasks and usually offer smaller rewards. In the case of Clear the Way, after summoning three Rush minions, it spawns a four attack, four health Grphon with Rush.

Almost all Hunter decks, in one form or another, take advantage of Rush cards. Diving Gryphon is ideal for a number of decks, allowing for small tempo swings, and much-needed board control.

Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons releases on Dec. 10.