Diving Gryphon revealed for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Chinese Australian streamer Snowkiss revealed the newest Hunter card coming to Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion today: Diving Gryphon.

Diving Gryphon is a three-cost Hunter Beast with Rush, four attack, one health, and a Battlecry. When its placed on the battlefield, it draws a minion with Rush from your deck.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The latest card to join Hunter is a superb addition to Rush orientated decks. It’s essentially a better version of a Warlock’s Shadowbolt. It’s cheap, it has an all-important card draw, and it deals a decent amount of damage. It’s also a Beast, meaning it synergizes with the Clear the Way Sidequest.

Sidequests are a new type of spell introduced with Descent of Dragons. They’re similar to Quests but they require easier-to-complete tasks and usually offer smaller rewards. In the case of Clear the Way, after summoning three Rush minions, it spawns a four attack, four health Grphon with Rush.

Almost all Hunter decks, in one form or another, take advantage of Rush cards. Diving Gryphon is ideal for a number of decks, allowing for small tempo swings, and much-needed board control.

Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons releases on Dec. 10.