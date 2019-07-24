Diseased Vulture joins the Warlock class in Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

You better hope what this guy has isn’t contagious.

Diseased Vulture is the latest Warlock minion revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diseased Vulture is a four-cost 3/5 minion with a very powerful effect. After your Hero takes damage on your turn, Diseased Vulture allows you to summon a random three-cost minion. Since Diseased Vulture is a Warlock minion, you shouldn’t have too much trouble gaining the benefits of its effect.

Warlock’s Hero Power causes you to take two damage but allows you to draw a card. If needed, you could use your Hero Power with Diseased Vulture on the field in order to trigger the card’s effect. The Warlock class also has a plethora of cards that cause self-damage that could be used to build your three-cost army.

Check out all the new cards coming to Hearthstone when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.