Desert Spear Hunter weapon revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

One thing Uldum is known for is swarms of dangerous bugs.

Now you can generate your own swarm and fight back using the new Hunter weapon, Desert Spear.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Desert Spear costs three mana and has three durability. The Spear does one damage and after your Hero attacks, it allows you to summon a 1/1 Locust with Rush. This card provides huge value in the early game thanks to how few resources you’re spending on what you get.

Not only do you get the weapon that can potentially be buffed by a different card on your next turn, but you’re also getting a free 1/1 Locust. Since the Locust has Rush, it can attack a minion the turn its summoned. This weapon could be great for early game removal, but like any card, it will need the appropriate deck to work.

Desert Spear could be deadly, but we’ll have to wait until Aug. 6 when Saviors of Uldum goes live to find out.