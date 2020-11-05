Demon Hunter Epic Stiltstepper revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

Blizzard is adding insult to injury with the latest Demon Hunter card reveal for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire.

Stiltstepper is a three-cost Demon Hunter minion with four Attack, one Health, and a Battlecry. When the card is placed on the battlefield, draw a card. If you play it on the same turn as Stiltstepper, give your hero +4 Attack this turn.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card is another powerful addition to the Demon Hunter class, providing a quick and affordable burst of face damage. When combined with the class’ Hero Power or with Outcast—the Demon Hunter-specific keyword that gives added bonuses from playing the left or right-most card in your deck—it’s even more deadly.

Stiltstepper will work wonders in aggro decks, punishing opponents in the early stages of the game. All in all, it provides card draw, four damage, and a 3/1 body. What’s not to love?

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire kicks off on Nov. 17, featuring the return of the Old Gods, 135 new cards, and the new Corrupt keyword. Fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.