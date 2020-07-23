Demon Hunter and Warlock card Felosophy revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion is continuing and former world champion Firebat introduced the latest card on his YouTube channel today.

Felosophy is an Epic Warlock and Demon Hunter spell that costs one mana and copies the lowest cost Demon in your hand. If you Outcast the card, both copies get +1/+1.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Due to its nature of being an Outcast card, this card is pushed more toward aggressive lists, like Tempo Demon Hunter with Demons and Demon Zoo Lock. But if more high-value Demons that are worthy of being copied are revealed, this card could serve as a toolkit that can duplicate more potent Demons and serve as a pseudo-toolkit-like card, giving you options for grinded-out control matchups.

Some of the other cards that were revealed today include Ace Hunter Kreen and Glide. Ace Hunter Kreen is a three-cost Hunter and Demon Hunter card with two Attack and four Health that makes your other characters Immune while attacking. Glide is a four-cost Demon Hunter spell that causes you to shuffle your hand into your deck and draw four cards.

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion will be released on Aug. 6. Players who are interested can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.