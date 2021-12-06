Decks to try on day one of Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion

If you’re reading this, that means you’re probably giddy with excitement about the launch of Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley.

The most fun part of a new expansion is the theorycrafting phase during the first few days after its launch. Since there will be no defined meta, players will get to represent their chosen faction with fresh decks and a sense of wonder.

Even though there won’t be a meta right now, there are some archetypes that are already showing potential. Recently, a number of Hearthstone personalities got the opportunity to play against one another using cards from Fractured in Alterac Valley.

Below, you’ll find videos uploaded to their respective YouTube channels where they show off some of their favorite decks from the theorycrafting event. As you’ll hear many of the personalities themselves say, however, do not craft anything.

Since we’re talking about a literal expansion launch here, it’s impossible to know which cards will be good a few weeks from now when the meta has had time to develop. It can be hard not to craft a shiny new Legendary when you have dust burning a hole in your digital pocket, but try to be patient.

All of the decks featured here are intended to give you an idea of what to build toward. You shouldn’t stress over not having every card. Instead, try to use what you have in your collection to make your own version of the archetype.

Here are some of the decks you should try on day one of Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion.

Kibler’s Big Spell Mage

Dekkster’s Big Hunter

Old Guardian’s Questline Paladin

Trump’s Handbuff Paladin

Kibler’s Felrattle Warlock

Trump’s Anaconda Druid

Old Guardian’s Secret Hunter

You can take all these decks for a spin when Fractured in Alterac Valley goes live on Dec. 7.