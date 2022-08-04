Decks to try during week one of Hearthstone’s Murder at Castle Nathria

In the immortal words of Michael Scott, “There has been a murder and you are a suspect!”

Well, actually, you’ll be playing the role of detective.

Hearthstone’s Murder at Castle Nathria expansion finally went live this week and that means if you’re reading this you’ve probably already busted open a plethora of packs. Logic would leave one to believe that once you’re finished busting open those packs, you’ll be in need of some tasty deck recipes.

Murder at Castle Nathria introduced 135 new cards to Hearthstone, as well as a variety of new mechanics. Among the new cards are 10 new Legendary suspect cards, one for each class. The idea behind each suspect card is that they were present at the time of the Murder in Castle Nathria.

Joining the suspicious suspects will be a new Keyword, Infuse, as well as a new card type, Locations. Cards with infuse Keyword sit in your hand and absorb anima from friendly minions when they die. If you played Shadowlands, you’re all too familiar with anima. Infuse cards eventually transform into a more powerful version of themselves.

Location cards on the other hand are what you might expect a field spell to be from other TCGs. Location cards are played for an initial cost, and then have an ability that can be activated for free on each of your turns. Every time you activate your Location cards ability, it loses one durability.

Below you’ll find a series of decks that should give you a good starting direction to build around. The expansion literally launched this week so DO NOT CRAFT CARDS BASED ON THESE LISTS. The meta is in flux and these lists, at least in their current forms, will likely be irrelevant in weeks to come.

Best decks o try during week one of Hearthstone’s Murder at Castle Nathria

Imp Warlock

Image via Hsreplay.net

Beast Hunter

Image via Hsreplay.net

Skeleton Mage

Image via Hsreplay.net

Holy Paladin

Image via Hsreplay.net

Control Murloc Shaman