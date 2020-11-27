Decks to try after week one of Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire

Slightly over a week ago, Hearthstone’s new Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion went live. Since then, players have been grinding tirelessly while they try to crack the code on some of the expansion’s new archetypes.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire has the potential to develop a fun meta thanks in part to new iterations of Hearthstone’s Old Gods. C’thun, N’Zoth, Y’Shaarj, and Yogg-Saron all joined Hearthstone as powerful 10-cost Battlecry minions.

On top of the Old Gods, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire also introduced a new keyword, Corrupt. When a card has Corrupt, it becomes Corrupted after you play a higher cost card with it in your hand. After a card with Corrupt becomes Corrupted, it gains whatever additional benefits are on the card. Some cards can be Corrupted more than once, leading to some massive value if you’ve held onto them for long enough.

One thing to keep in mind while test driving the decks below is that this expansion is still incredibly young. If you don’t have a card you need for a deck, you may want to find a similar replacement instead of crafting. Since the meta changes so rapidly early on, it’s probably best to hang on to your dust for now.

Here are some of the best decks to try after the first week of Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion. The decks featured below all have promising win rates on HSReplay.net, so some of these lists will likely stick around, even if this isn’t their final form.

Evolve/Revolve Shaman

Image via HSReplay.net

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAaoIApzOA67eAw7uBsaZA9ipA7atA+iwA4KxA9u4A924A5vNA/DUA6beA6jeA6neA6reAwA=

Aggro Demon Hunter

Image via HSReplay.net

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAea5AwLMugP21gMO/acD+a4D4LwD174D3r4D2cYD98gD3MwDgtADxtEDi9UDzd0Dz90DyuMDAA==

Highlander Hunter

Image via HSReplay.net

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAR8eqAK1A8cDhwTbCf4M/KMDpqUD+a4D+68D/K8Dh7ADorkDpLkD/7oD174D3r4D3MwDm80Dos4DgtADxtEDudID9tYD6OED8uED8+EDhOIDj+MDyuMDAAA=

Secret Mage

Image via HSReplay.net

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAf0EBMMBv6QD2dEDleEDDXGeAbsC7AW+pAPdqQP0qwPCuAP63QPx3gOQ4QOR4QPo4QMA

Silver Hand Paladin

Image via HSReplay.net

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAZ8FBMq4A8PRA4feA4jeAw3cA5yuA5a2A/24A+q5A+u5A+y5A8rBA57NA8rRA4TeA4XeA6LeAwA=

Clown Druid

Image via HSReplay.net

Copy this code to use this deck to Hearthstone: AAECAZICAp3YA/zeAw5f/gHkCO+iA9ulA+i6A5vOA7rQA/DUA/7bA4ngA5XgA9HhA+bhAwA=