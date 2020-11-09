Warlock Legendary Deck of Chaos revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

It does what now?

It’s Hearthstone card reveal season and the cards are getting weirder by the minute.

The latest card to join Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, is Deck of Chaos.

Deck of Chaos is a six-cost Warlock Legendary spell that swaps the cost and attack of all minions in your deck.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The spell is an interesting addition to the Warlock class, adding the potential for some hilarious combo kills. Deck of Chaos most certainly won’t fit in every deck, but it has its niche.

With cards like Darkmoon Rabbit—a 10-cost beast with one attack, one health, Rush, and Poisonous—or Summoning Portal—a four-cost minion with zero attack and four health—Deck of Chaos could work wonders. A few other cards with worthwhile synergy include Lord Jaraxxus, Kael’thas Sunstrider, and even Malygos.

In terms of weaknesses, Deck of Chaos’ hefty six-mana cost may put a damper on the card. If it’s not drawn within a certain timeframe, it could easily fizzle out.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire kicks off on Nov. 17. But fans can pre-purchase the expansion today in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store.