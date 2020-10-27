Dave Kosak leaves Blizzard after 12 years at the company

Dave “Fargo” Kosak, the public face of Hearthstone, has left Blizzard Entertainment, he announced last night.

Known as one of the most prominent members of the Hearthstone team, Kosak took up the mantle of being the public face of the game after Ben Brode left Blizzard in 2018 to start his own game studio called Second Dinner. He also previously worked as a lead narrative designer for World of Warcraft.

Prior to joining Blizzard, he was the creator of the popular Flintlocke’s Guide to Azeroth and Flintlocke vs. The Horde webcomics. Some aspects of the comics came to life when he joined Blizzard in the form of the Twilight Highlands zone introduction in WoW.

Big announcement time!

After 12 remarkable years and countless adventures, I am moving on from Blizzard Entertainment. The other week I bid a fond farewell to the orc, who is dutifully wearing his mask. I will very much miss all of my Blizzard colleagues. pic.twitter.com/FJmDxFKhqN — Dave “Fargo” Kosak (@DaveKosak) October 27, 2020

Kosak’s next adventure is Deviation Games, a start-up that aims to “make the most engaging, innovative games on the planet,” according to its website. It’s unclear exactly what types of games Kosak’s new company will produce, though.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Blizzard workers shared their concerns over low salaries compared to the cost of living. Blizzard employees said they were struggling to make ends meet while watching Activision Blizzard’s revenue grow year after year.

Multiple prominent members of the World of Warcraft and Hearthstone teams have left recently—and Kosak is the latest to join them. With more veterans leaving the company, it’s unclear what Blizzard’s future looks like.