Dark Skies joins the Warlock class in Hearthstone's Descent of Dragons expansion

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the latest card for Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion, Dark Skies.

Dark Skies is a three-cost Warlock spell that deals one damage to a random minion. The effect repeats for each card in the player’s hand.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card is the perfect addition to Handlock, allowing players to sit on their high-cost cards and stall the game as long as humanly possible. It has the potential to deal a good amount of damage, clearing the board, and preventing early-game aggression.

It does cost three mana, which is a fair amount, but it should still be viable. It could also fit in a number of Warlock decks, both mid and late-game focused. There’s a chance it’ll feature in an early game deck, but realistically, it’s destined for late-game dominance.

Combined with the new Legendary Warlock card Valdris Felgorge, Dark Skies can hit up to 11 targets, for just three mana. It’s not the most overpowered card in the expansion, but it’s an interesting addition to the metagame.

Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion is due to release on Dec. 10. Stay tuned for more card reveals.