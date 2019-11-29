Cumulo-Maximus joins the Shaman class in Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Shaman fans are in for a treat with the latest batch of card reveals. Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the latest card for Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion, and it’s one fans will surely want to add to their collection.

Cumulo-Maximus is a five-cost 5/5 Elemental with a Battlecry that deals five damage if its user has any Overloaded mana crystals. Players will be able to choose which target receives the damage if they have any locked mana at the time the minion is played.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Elemental is flexible in the type of Shaman deck it will work well in. The minion will excel in Elemental-focused decks or ones that are Overload-heavy but will likely prosper the most in Quest Shaman, a deck that revolves around Corrupt the Waters. The Quest requires players to play six Battlecry cards in exchange for Heart of Vir’naal.

Cumulo-Maximus released alongside a new Legendary Warlock Dragon named Zzeraku the Warped, a 4/12 minion that summons a 6/6 Dragon whenever its user takes damage.

Descent of Dragons launches on Dec. 10, but fans of the game can pre-order the expansion in one of two bundles. The Standard package comes with 60 packs for $50, while the Mega Bundle includes 100 packs and a new Hero for $80.