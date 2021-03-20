Conviction revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens

We’re less than two weeks away from the launch of Hearthstone’s upcoming Forged in the Barrens expansion.

One of the latest cards revealed is a powerful Paladin Spell, Conviction, a one-cost Holy spell with three ranks. In order to upgrade Conviction to Rank two, you’ll need to reach five mana. It will upgrade to Rank three when you have 10 mana.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Conviction Rank one gives a random firendly minion +3 attack. At rank two, the number of minions given +3 attack increases by one. At Rank three Conviction will give three random friendly minions +3 attack.

Conviction and Ranked spells in general are designed to reward you for using them later in the game. That being said, there are justifiable situations to use a Ranked spell before it maxes out at three. All three versions of Conviction definitly look like they’re worth one mana, so Paladin players will want to hold on to this one if they’re lucky enough to open it.

Test out all the cards coming with Forged in the Barrens when it goes live on March 30.