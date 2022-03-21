Mage Legendary Commander Sivara unveiled for Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion

The cards are flowing for Hearthstone’s next expansion.

The latest card to join Voyage to the Sunken City is Commander Sivara, a four-cost Mage Legendary with three attack, five health, and a Battlecry. According to a translation, it reads, “If you’ve cast three spells while holding this, return them to your hand.”

Another Naga, Commander Sivara brings even more to the table for the Mage class. Combined with a deck filled to the brim with spells, the Legendary has the potential to turn the tides of a match.

Specifically, the card suits Tempo Spell Mage decks and Value Mage decks. At turn 10, players will be able to use low-cost spells in conjunction with Commander Sivara to quickly take control of the board.

Voyage to the Sunken City, Hearthstone’s latest expansion, launches on April 12. Until then, more card reveals are on their way.