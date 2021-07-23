Shaman Questline Command the Elements revealed for Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion is fast approaching.

The latest card to join the game is Command the Elements, a three-part Shaman Questline.

The first quest is to play three cards with Overload. The reward unlocks your Overloaded mana crystals. The second quest, Stir the Stones, challenges you to play another three cards with Overload. The reward, this time, is a 3/3 Elemental with Taunt. The third and final quest is Tame the Flames, which asks you to play yet another two cards with Overload.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The reward for completing the full Questline is Stormcaller Brukan, a Legendary five-cost minion with seven attack, seven health, and a Battlecry. When it’s placed on the battlefield, your spells cast twice for the rest of the game.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The payoff for completing the quest is big. But reaching that stage of the game is another story. Players may struggle to complete the quest, while maintaining enough health to survive. It’s slow, suited to long and drawn out control-based decks.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A few cards that could go hand in hand with the Questline include Overdraft, Perpetual Flame, and Feral Spirits. But there are plenty of Overload cards suited to Command the Elements.

United in Stormwind is set to release on Aug. 3. Stay tuned for more card reveals.