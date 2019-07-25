Colossus of the Moon Legendary minion revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

This is potentially one of the most intimidating cards ever revealed for Hearthstone.

Colossus of the Moon is a ten-cost 10/10 Legendary Neutral minion. As if those base stats aren’t scary enough, Colossus of the Moon also has Divine Shield and Reborn.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Since Colossus of the Moon has Divine Shield, it will start the game with a bubble that absorbs the first damage it would take. The new Reborn mechanic will allow Colossus of the Moon to come back to life with one health after it is destroyed for the first time.

Though the card definitely has a hefty mana cost, it may have good enough stats to justify spending it. Having a 10/10 on the field is always great, but spending so much mana for it usually wouldn’t be. Odds are your opponent will have something to deal with the 10/10 before you even get to use it. Since Colossus of the Moon has Reborn and Divine Shield however, it has much more survivability than a card would usually have.

Since Colossus of the Moon has so much staying power, it may actually see some play after Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.