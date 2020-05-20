Cloneball is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

The latest Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is called Cloneball. This Brawl made its debut on June 8, 2016. That means if you’re a long time fan of the Tavern, you’ve probably experienced this game type before.

Tavern Brawls are meant to provide a fun and unique way to experience Hearthstone. And the inspiration for Cloneball’s ruleset comes from one of America’s favorite sports, basketball.

Cloneball intends to create a game of Hearthstone that feels like you’re playing pick-up basketball. Both you and your opponent will have a deck comprised mostly of Legendary minions. Each deck will have four copies of seven random Legendary minions. You’ll also get Offensive Play cards that allow you to cheat out Legendary minions for less mana.

Since there’s so much randomness associated with the deck building aspect of this Brawl, there isn’t much you can do to strategize until you’re actually in the match. One thing that is in your control, however, is the class that you’ll play. The class you select will likely have some impact on the Legendaries generated for your deck.

For this reason, you should select a class that you’re at least somewhat familiar with. Even though you’ll still probably have more neutral cards than class-based Legendaries in your deck, your familiarity with the class Legendaries you receive could help or hurt you.

As always, winning the Brawl will grant you a Classic card pack. You can hit the court and check out Cloneball until May 27.