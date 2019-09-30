Chapter 4 of Hearthstone’s Tombs of Terror goes live tomorrow

Players will be able to dive into the next chapter of Hearthstone’s latest solo adventure, Tombs of Terror, tomorrow.

So far, the action has taken place at iconic landmarks from all across Uldum. But as iconic as they may be, none of the places we’ve been to thus far match up to chapter four’s location, the Halls of Origination.

In World of Warcraft, the Halls of Origination was constructed by the great Titans thousands of years prior to the time period that players experience in-game. The Halls of Origination joined the game in dungeon form with the Cataclysm expansion. Based on what’s been revealed so far about the Halls of Origination in Hearthstone, it looks like it’ll be heavily inspired by its WoW predecessor.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The first thing to celebrate about chapter four is that players will finally have all four League of Explorers available for play. Brann Bronzebeard will rejoin his fellow Explorers and will act as a playable dual-class Hero. The decision to have Brann be attached to the Halls of Origination chapter makes sense because he was a guide for the Dungeon in World of Warcraft. Like all Heroes in Tombs of Terror, Brann will come with a variety of unlockable Hero Powers and decks. Brann will represent the Hunter and Warrior classes.

Each chapter in Tombs of Terror culminates in a final boss battle against a Plague Lord. The Halls of Origination will be home to Icarax, Plague Lord of Wrath. Just like his fellow Plague Lords before him, Icarax will have a persistent pool of 300 health. This means you’ll likely need to run the dungeon numerous times to chip Icarax’s health down to zero.

Each Plague Lord brings with them a rule-altering plague that affects every battle of their chapter. Icarax brings a Plague of Wrath. This plague will cause any minion that takes damage to gain +1 attack after doing so. This means you can use this Plague to your advantage to beef up your attackers, but you’ll also have to worry about the fallout of beefing up your enemies.

If you haven’t purchased Tombs of Terror yet, chapter four can be bought for 700 gold or $6.99. Chapter four of the adventure launches on Tuesday, Oct. 1.