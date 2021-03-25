Casual Standard is no longer playable in Hearthstone

Hearthstone’s latest patch just went live and it has shaken up the game in a major way.

One thing players didn’t expect to be changed is the way they interact with Standard Hearthstone. The only way you’ll be playing Standard from now on is in ranked.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The latest patch introduced a variety of new ways to play Hearthstone. Players can now play a Classic mode where only Classic format cards can be used. This will allow them to enjoy Hearthstone the way it was during its earliest inception. But the most popular version of Hearthstone, Standard, was graced with an unexpected change.

Prior to the latest patch, when you decided to play Standard Hearthstone, you had the option of playing a casual or ranked version of Standard. Regardless of which option you selected, you’d still be playing with Standard cards. The only difference was casual play didn’t count against or toward your ranking.

But now, Standard exists as a ranked-only format. If you want to play casual, you’ll be playing against people who can use any cards they want. That means you’ll be playing against Standard, Wild, and even Classic cards. Right now, there’s no way to test a Standard deck with the Standard ruleset unless you go straight into ranked.

Wild mode is also ranked-only and allows you to use all cards except for those from the Classic format. Though the Classic and casual modes are neat, players will likely miss having a place to test their Standard skills that doesn’t affect their rank.

As of now, however, if you want to play Standard Hearthstone, you’ll be doing so in ranked.

