Card back from Blizzard artist livestream joins Hearthstone this month

One of the most expressive parts of any card game is the ability to toss your deck into a set of your favorite sleeves.

With a digital card game like Hearthstone, sleeves are kicked up a notch and become actual card backs. This month’s card back is a beautiful piece of art that the Hearthstone community witnessed as it came to fruition.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card back for September is called Faerie Tail. As always, to earn this month’s card back, players will need to win five games on the ranked ladder before the beginning of the next month—in this case, Oct. 1. Players who are familiar with the Faerie Dragons from World of Warcraft might recognize their favorite Emerald Dream inhabitants as the inspiration for this card back. If you look closely, you can see what appears to be Faerie Dragon wings intertwined to create this vibrant digital sleeve.

Even if you don’t play WoW, you may recognize the card back from the livestream in which it was created. A few months ago, Blizzard streamed the card back creation process with senior concept artist Luke Mancini and former Hearthstone lead FX artist Hadidjah Chamberlin.

If you missed the stream in May and are interested in watching the Faerie Tail card back come to fruition, you’re in luck. Blizzard has uploaded all three parts of the livestream to the official Hearthstone YouTube channel. You can check out part one of the livestream where the Fairie Tail card back was still just a concept here.

Remember to snag five ranked wins before the end of the month so you can use the Faerie Dragon card back to spice up your deck in the future.