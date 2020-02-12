Brawl of Gaudiness is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

A new week means a new Hearthstone Tavern Brawl, and Blizzard Entertainment has released a new, never-before-seen format for this week’s festivities.

Named Brawl of Gaudiness, this week’s mode is based on the Robes of Gaudiness treasure from the Dalaran Heist solo adventure, which halves card costs but places a cap on how many cards can be played each turn.

“Gaudy?” this week’s brawl description reads. “You? Never! You look marvelous in that! Choose a class to get a random deck, all cards cost half but you can only play 2 per turn.”

Before being matched with an opponent, players will need to choose from one of Hearthstone’s eight classes and will receive a pre-made deck based on their choice. While cards from their deck will cost half for the entire match, players will be limited to playing only two cards per turn.

Although decks are pre-made, players may want to consider avoiding the Rogue and Priest classes, which notoriously rely on low-cost cards for combos or quick buffs. On the other hand, Mage, Druid, Warrior, and Hunter have large beasts or other minions that greatly benefit from having their mana costs halved in this brawl.

Brawl of Gaudiness will remain as the Tavern Brawl for a full week before being replaced by another mode on Feb. 19. As is customary for Tavern Brawls, players will receive a Classic card pack for their first Tavern Brawl win of the week.