Boneweb Egg revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Another new Hearthstone card has been unveiled from the game’s upcoming expansion, Scholomance Academy.

The latest card to grace the screens of Hearthstone fans is a rare Warlock minion called Boneweb Egg.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Boneweb Egg is a two-cost 0/2 minion with a Deathrattle. When Boneweb Egg dies, it will summon two 2/1 Spiders. Additionally, if you discard Boneweb Egg, you get to trigger its Deathrattle effect. This Deathrattle just seems like something you’d expect to see on a Warlock card.

Many of the popular Warlock deck archetypes, like Hand or Discard Lock, put a heavy focus on hand management. It’s common for powerful Warlock cards to require a player to discard something from their hand. Boneweb Egg gives you a card that will occupy a space in your hand and provide you with extra value if it’s discarded. Even if you don’t discard Boneweb Egg, it acts as a buffable low-cost minion with a solid Deathrattle.

Related: Brittlebone joins the Priest and Warlock class in Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Though many players would love to have Boneweb Egg and the rest of the new cards at their disposal right now, they’ll have to remain patient. Hearthstone’s new Scholomance Academy expansion goes live on Aug. 6.