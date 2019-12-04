Blowtorch Saboteur joins Hearthstone's Descent of Dragons expansion

Blizzard Entertainment teamed up with Korean esports website Invenglobal to unveil the latest card to join Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion: Blowtorch Saboteur.

Blowtorch Saboteur is a three-cost Neutral Epic with three attack, four health, and a Battlecry. When the card is played your opponent’s next Hero Power costs three additional mana.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While the deadly Gnome’s Battlecry has an interesting effect, its uses will be minimal in constructed play. In the scale of things, hindering your opponent for one turn usually won’t have much of an impact on the game.

It’s arguably a slightly better version of Saboteur, though, purely because its effect lasts until your opponent decides to use their Hero Power—rather than the next turn.

It could work as an effective counter against Galakrond, the Nightmare, but really, it’s too niche of a card to take priority.

For Arena, however, it’s a strong pickup. It has exceptional stats for its low costs, and will easily be able to trade in the early stages of the game. Its Battlecry is also much more relevant in a drawn-out, Arena scenario.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion releases on Dec. 10. Stay tuned for even more card reveals.