Blood of G’huun revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire

Unless you’re a blood troll from Nazmir, you probably think G’huun is disgusting. But regardless of how you feel about the Blood God, get ready to face him in Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion.

G’huun is so powerful, even his blood is an Epic rare minion. Blood of G’huun is an 8/8 Priest minion that costs nine mana. It has Taunt and an effect that summons a 5/5 copy of a minion in your deck at the end of your turn.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Anyone who’s ever played against Resurrect Priest knows the kind of nightmares that can occur when the class starts making copies of minions. Priest excels at building a wall of ridiculously valuable minions, forcing the opponent to expend resources by chipping away at that wall over time.

Part of the fun with the Priest class comes from its ability to manipulate the state of the board. If Blood of G’huun is any indication, we can expect that facet of the class to continue going forward. Blood of G’huun was revealed alongside Fairground Fool, a three-cost 3/4 Priest minion with Taunt that gains four Health once Corrupted.

Priest players will have no shortage of new tools to play with when Madness at the Darkmoon Faire goes live on Nov. 17.