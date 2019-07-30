Blizzard to reveal remaining cards from Saviors of Uldum expansion tomorrow

All month long we’ve been bombarded with awesome new cards from Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

If you’re still itching for more new cards, fret not, Blizzard will be revealing the final Saviors of Uldum cards on Twitch early tomorrow.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Peter Whalen, Brian Kibler, and Chris Sierra will host the reveal stream which goes live July 31 at 12pm CT. Hearthstone diehards will recognize Peter Whalen as one of the games most instrumental designers. Chris Sierra is the community manager for Hearthstone and has been featured on a number of reveals in the past. Brian Kibler is a legendary TCG master and is regularly featured as a commentator for competitive Hearthstone events.

So far with Saviors of Uldum we’ve seen a number of cards that were clearly designed to impact the meta. All four members of the League of Explorers have Battlecries in their latest iterations that reward you for using a deck that doesn’t run any duplicates. Like any new expansion, Blizzard obviously wanted to design cards that will drastically change the meta. It looks like some of the ideas the team had for changing the meta could create some of the most interesting Hearthstone we’ve seen in a long while.

Check out the rest of the cards coming with Saviors of Uldum tomorrow at 12pm CT on Twitch.tv/Playhearthstone.