Blizzard plans to make big changes to the Hearthstone progression system later this month

Blizzard launched an update to Hearthstone earlier this year, but now the developers plan to release another update based on player feedback that will “meaningfully address the elements that feel too slow, not rewarding, or too difficult to complete.”

Later this month, a handful of changes will be rolled out, starting with the removal of quests that players have reported as too difficult to repeat and reducing the amount of XP required to complete the 50-level rewards track by around 20 percent. There will also be a rework done for bonus levels after level 50.

As an added bonus, there will be a one-time log-in reward available from Dec. 15 to Jan. 18, which will give players five Darkmoon Faire packs and 500 Gold.

Blizzard also notes further changes to the rewards track will be made in the future, but for now, the team is focused on making sure the new rewards and progression systems feel fluid and fun for players. Here are some of the changes being made to Daily and Weekly quests.

Removing weekly quests that require Legendary cards and Arena runs. “These quests are more difficult than intended for players due to the investment necessary,” Blizzard said. “Frankly, these were a mistake and we shouldn’t have included them to begin with.”

Weekly “Win 7 Games of Ranked Play Mode” quest changed to “Win 5 Games of Ranked Play Mode”

Tavern Brawls and Battlegrounds will now contribute to quest progress “Tavern Brawls and Battlegrounds will reward progress for any daily or weekly quests that they should naturally apply to,” Blizzard said. “This should allow more flexibility in how to complete quests and make the rewards more consistent with previous gold earnings.”

Small changes to other quests “Some quests simply aren’t working as well as we think they should or are harder to complete than intended,” Blizzard said. “For example, the quest “Play 50 Corrupt Cards” had a couple of issues making it too hard to complete. Now, Corrupted cards will properly count toward progress of this quest.“

All 800 XP daily quests will now reward 900 XP

Along with those changes to the quests, Blizzard is also dropping the requirements of the current rewards track by a total of 37,000 XP, or around 20 percent of the total XP needed to complete it. This will allow players to reach mid-to-late levels easier to reach and adjust for the absence of XP events.

New gold rewards are being added, specifically 50 gold to the current rewards for levels 27 and 30, and a general change is being applied to the bonus rewards post-level 50 to provide a steadier gold income. Level 350 is now the max bonus level, up from the previous level 150 cap.

Blizzard will remain open to player feedback on the progressions system and plans to continue improving it throughout 2021.

“Like with all content and systems within the game, our intent is always to release content, monitor feedback and data, and make the right choices for our players,” Blizzard said. “We knew this would be a new and complex system that required iteration, and we are committed to short-term changes and a long-term vision to make this a fun and rewarding part of Hearthstone.”