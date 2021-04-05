Blizzard brings back YouTube drops for Hearthstone Grandmasters

Plenty of packs will be given away during the upcoming competitive events.

YouTube drops have returned for Hearthstone fans in celebration of Grandmasters 2021 season one.

Blizzard Entertainment will be activating YouTube drops during this weekend’s live broadcasts. To be eligible for them, all you need to do is create a Blizzard account and link it with your YouTube account, then sit back and collect Year of the Phoenix packs as you watch 48 of the top Hearthstone players from around the world compete over eight weeks in the first season of the Grandmasters 2021.

In addition to opening weekend drops, you’ll have a chance to receive two Year of the Phoenix packs from weeks two through seven and two Forged in the Barrens packs during playoff weekend, for a total of six drops during the first season of Grandmasters. This isn’t just for season one, though. Blizzard will be giving packs away all year, with drops during season two, the next five Masters Tours, and the World Championship.

How to receive drops on YouTube

On one of the eligible YouTube Gaming channels, watch two total hours to receive one pack and two more hours for your second. Time watched is cumulative within each of the three reward blocks, so even if you can’t watch for the full four hours in one sitting, your time will still count toward earning the drops.

Eligible channels

Connecting accounts

Before you can receive rewards, you’ll need to link your YouTube and Battle.net accounts. Here’s how to do that:

Log in or create an account on YouTube.

Navigate to the Account Sharing menu under the Connected Apps options in Settings.

Select “Connect” next to Battle.net.

Follow the simple prompts to finish connecting accounts.

When connecting accounts, be sure you’re currently logged into the Blizzard account on which you’d like to receive your Drops.

Click here for a full set of official rules for Hearthstone Grandmasters 2021 season one YouTube drops.

Stay tuned for more details on Grandmasters season one, which will begin this weekend.