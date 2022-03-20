Blackwater Behemoth launches with Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion next month

Colossal minions are one of the most unique parts of Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion Voyage to the Sunken City. One of the latest cards revealed for the new update is Blackwater Behemoth, a Colossal minion that belongs to the Priest class.

Blackwater Behemoth is an eight-cost 8/10 Beast type minion with Colossal +1 and Lifesteal. If you are afraid of spooky snake-type creatures, then Priest may not be the class for you throughout the lifespan of this expansion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blackwater Behemoth’s +1 Colossal appendage is Behemoth’s Lure. This card is a 1/4 Beast minion that has an effect that takes place when your turn ends At the end of your turn, Behemoth’s Lure forces a random enemy to attack the Blackwater Behemoth. That means Behemoth’s Lure will make sure you benefit from Blackwater Behemoth’s Lifesteal effect.

Colossal minions are one of the new features of Voyage to the Sunken City and are extremely powerful. These minions have a main body card that will be accompanied by a certain number of appendage monsters whenever you summon it. If you love minion-heavy gameplay, Voyage to the Sunken City appears ready to deliver.

You can test out all of the new cards coming with Voyage to the Sunken City when it goes live on April 12.