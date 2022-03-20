Blackscale Brute, Crushclaw Enforcer join Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City

One of the hallmarks of any new Hearthstone expansion is the introduction of a new minion type, and Blizzard Entertainment has revealed two more powerful Naga minions for Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City, which launches next month.

Anyone who played Hearthstone’s parent game World of Warcraft will be more than familiar with the Naga race. These fish-like humanoids terrorize the shores of Azeroth, and now they will terrorize the world of Hearthstone.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blackscale Brute is a seven-cost 5/6 Warrior Naga minion with Taunt and a Battlecry. If you have a weapon equipped when you play Blackscale Brute, you can summon a 5/6 Naga with Rush. Since the Warriors have no shortage of Weapon cards in their arsenal, making the most of Blackscale Brute shouldn’t be an issue.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Crushclaw Enforcer is a three-cost 3/4 Neutral Naga minion that also has a Battlecry. If you’ve cast a spell while holding Crushclaw Enforcer, it allows you to draw a Naga.

Fans who like minion-heavy deck archetypes will definitely have a swarm of Nagas in the near future. Players can take on all of the new Nagas coming with Voyage to the Sunken City when the expansion goes live on April 12.