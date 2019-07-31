Bazaar Burglary is the latest card revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

Rogues are definitely known for their superb robbery skills.

Those skills will be on full display with the new Legendary Quest card, Bazaar Burglary

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bazaar Burglary is a Legendary Rogue Quest that costs one mana. In order to get the reward from the Quest, you’ll need to add four cards from another class to your hand. Rogue is known for stealing cards from their opponent and even straight out of thin air. As a Rogue player, adding four cards to your hand that are from another class shouldn’t be an issue.

After completing the Quest requirements you will be rewarded with an improved Hero Power called Ancient Blades. This new Hero Power costs two mana and allows you to equip a 3/2 weapon. As an added bonus, you are also immune while attacking with the weapon. This type of playstyle is right up Rogue’s alley and will likely bring a new sense of excitement to the class. Rogue was the subject of multiple nerfs during Rise of Shadows, so it’s nice to know the future looks bright for the swashbuckling class.

Check out all the cards coming to Saviors of Uldum when the expansion goes live on Aug. 6.