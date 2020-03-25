Bamboozle is the latest Rogue Secret joining Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland

The cards keep on coming for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion. The Illidan Stormrage-inspired Demon Hunter class is the focus of Ashes of Outland, but that hasn’t stopped Blizzard from treating fans with hundreds of new and exciting cards for all 10 classes.

The latest card to join the expansion is Bamboozle, a two-cost Rogue Secret. It reads, “When one of your minions is attacked, transform it into a random one that costs three more.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Rogue now has its own version of Shaman’s Evolve. Bamboozle is another strong addition to Secret Rogue, alongside Ambush. It fits nicely with Blackjack Stunner and adds a generous amount of tempo to the deck.

It’s also another activator for Rogue’s newest Legendary, Shadowjeweler Hanar. Combine the two cards and you’ll be rolling in Secrets. The only problem with the combo is that in some scenarios, you’ll be left with a five-cost card on the board.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

But if you bait a player and put them into a false sense of security, Bamboozle will throw them off their game. A tiny and worthless minion will quickly transform into a terror.

Ashes of Outland hits the live servers on April 7, but fans can pre-purchase the expansion today on Blizzard’s online store.

The base bundle costs $49.99 and includes 55 card packs, the new Serpentine card back, and a random Ashes of Outland golden Legendary card. The mega bundle, on the other hand, includes 35 additional card packs, the Lady Vahj Shaman Hero skin, and more for $79.99.