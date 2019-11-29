Bad Luck Albatross revealed for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Blizzard Entertainment teamed up with Russian streamer Happa to reveal the latest card for Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion— and it’s not half bad.

Bad Luck Albatross is a squawking three-cost Neutral Beast, with four attack, three health, and a Deathrattle. When the card dies, it shuffles two 1/1 Albatrosses into your opponent’s deck.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card is the perfect followup to Weasel Tunneler and gimmicky Wild Weasel focused decks, like Quest Priest with Awaken the Makers. Although handing your opponent two 1/1s may sound like a bad idea, against combo and late-game control decks, it’s the ideal counter. They act as dead cards, delaying them from drawing a high-cost minion or a combo piece. They’re also effective against Reno Jackson, preventing your opponent from using the card and healing to full.

Other than Bad Luck Abratross’ potential in Wild, it leaves much to be desired. Its stats aren’t great, and its Beast synergy doesn’t offer much to Hunter decks.

In arena, though, it’s a well-rounded card that can be used to trade and establish early-game board control. There’s almost never a positive side to drawing a 1/1 in a topdecking scenario, meaning its Deathrattle is practically negated.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion releases on Dec. 10, where the full list of new cards will finally be available.