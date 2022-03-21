Azshara’s Betrayer joins Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion

Rush Demon Hunter is back on the menu in Voyage to the Sunken City, Hearthstone’s next expansion.

Azshara’s Betrayer is a four-cost Demon Hunter minion with five attack, three health, Rush, and Deathrattle. When the card is placed on the battlefield, it puts a “Sunken Betrayer at the bottom of your desk.”

Sunken Betrayer, the token card that goes hand in hand with Azshara’s Betrayer, similarly costs four mana and has five attack and three health. It also has Charge and reads, “After this attacks, deal five to a random enemy minion.”

In terms of where this card will fit into the meta, it’s clear it caters to aggressive decks that aim to burst down opponents. It has plenty of cycle and will ideally look to trade or go straight for the face.

Voyage to the Sunken City is expected to hit the live servers on April 12. Stay tuned for more card reveals in the days and weeks leading up to the expansion.

Images via Blizzard Entertainment