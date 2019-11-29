Arcane Breath joins the Mage class in Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed another Mage card for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion—and it’s as powerful as the other new ones.

Arcane Breath is a Mage Spell that deals two damage to a minion. If the player is holding a Dragon, they also Discover a spell.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For three less mana, Arcane Breath is a Hunter’s Marked Shot. As long as the player is holding a Dragon, it offers tons of value. It might not hit as much as Marked Shot, but two damage is still considerable in the early stages of the game. Discovering a Mage can also be highly impactful, no matter the circumstances.

Arcane Breath will likely see play in many decks. Its value is high for its low cost, and its Discover capabilities make it a prime candidate for Mage.

The only problem with the card is finding suitable Dragons to make the most of it. There are a few high-cost Dragons that would work well, like Alexstrasza, Crowd Roaster, and Dragoncaster, but fitting low-cost Dragons may be difficult. Brightwing is one option, however.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion releases on Dec. 10.