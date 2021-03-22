Rogue Legendary Apothecary Helbrim joins Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion

Is that you, Xaril, Poisoned Mind?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hearthstone card reveal season is almost over. But before Forged in the Barrens launches on Tuesday, March 30, Blizzard Entertainment has a few more cards for fans to chew over.

The latest card to join the expansion is Apothecary Helbrim, a four-cost Rogue Legendary with three attack, two health, a Battlecry, and a Deathrattle. It reads, “Battlecry and Deathrattle: Add a random Poison card to your hand.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Unless immediately silenced, Apothecary Helbrim has the potential for a considerable amount of value. It might be a slow card but in the game’s current form, all Poison cards are worth playing.

There’s Nitroboost Poison, which gives a minion and your weapon +2 attack, and then there’s Deadly Poison, which simply gives your weapon +2 attack.

Despite being a generally fast-paced deck, Apothecary Helbrim would be a strong addition to Weapon Rogue, alongside cards like Scabbs Cutterbutter and Swinetusk Shank, a weapon that gains +1 Durability after you play a Poison.

Fans can pre-order the Forged in the Barrens expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.