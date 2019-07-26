Anubisath Defender revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

Another new and exciting card has been unveiled for Hearthstone’s next expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Anubisath Defender is a five-cost Druid Minion with three attack, five Health and Taunt. It costs zero mana if you’ve cast a spell that costs five or more this turn.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This card wouldn’t usually be anything to write home about. It requires the Druid player to have multiple high-cost spells, and that previously wasn’t an option. But with the new addition of Overflow and Hidden Oasis, it has potential. Other than the new cards, Starfall is another possible card to run with Anubisath Defender.

Fitting all of these cards in your deck isn’t the easiest of tasks, but that doesn’t mean it’s out of the question. It’s a card that will do exceptionally well in Wild, however, it should still have its niche in Standard play.

Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion will be available to play on Aug. 6.