Amber Watch revealed for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Yet another new and exciting Paladin card has been revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragon.

Amber Watch is a five-mana Dragon with four Attack, six Health, and a Battlecry. When the card is summoned into the field of play, it restores eight Health.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Paladin’s latest Dragon card is a stronger version of a Priest’s Darkshire Alchemist. What makes it so great, though, is its one extra Health and its all-important Dragon synergy.

Similar to Antique Healbot and Druid healing spells, it can be used effectively in slower-paced control decks. Its stat line makes it worthwhile for control in the mid-game and its ability to counter early-game aggression makes it a good all-around card.

This isn’t the most groundbreaking card of the bunch, but it definitely has its uses in Dragon decks. For Arena, however, it should be fantastic. If you draft into this bad boy, tempo is almost guaranteed. Even without its Dragon synergy, it packs a punch.

Stay tuned for more card reveals. Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragon expansion goes live on Dec. 10.