All of the Legendary cards in Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the last bit of cards from Hearthstone‘s upcoming expansion Saviors of Uldum today, and fans can finally see all of the new additions to the card game in full.

There are a slew of new Legendary cards for Hearthstone fans to hunt down when the expansion goes live on Aug. 6. Included in the bunch are several rare minions—some of which are familiar faces to those who played Hearthstone‘s The Dalaran Heist single-play game mode from the Rise of Shadows expansion. Additionally, each class received their own quest that grant players new Hero Powers if they can prove themselves worthy.

Here are all of the Legendary cards revealed from Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion.

Sir Finley of the Sands

Zephrys the Great

High Priest Amet

Vessina

Anka, the Buried

Dark Pharao Tekahn

Elise the Enlightened

Armagedillo

Reno the Relicologist

Dinotamer Brann

Siamat

Octosari

King Phaoris

Colossus of the Moon

Bazaar Burglary

Activate the Obelisk

Unseal the Vault

Corrupt the Waters

Hack the System

Making Mummies

Raid the Sky Temple

Supreme Archaeology

Untapped Potential