All Hearthstone Wild cards returning to Standard

Blizzard revealed a number of changes coming to Hearthstone yesterday, including the temporary return of 23 hard-hitting cards to the game’s Standard format.

“Now that the Saviors of Uldum Standard ladder experience has solidified, we think it’s a great time to throw a wrench or two (or 23) in the gears,” Blizzard wrote in its recent update post.

The Hearthstone developer gave fans a sneak peek at the list but failed to reveal all of the cards that will be making their temporary return to Standard. The list includes some of the game’s “most popular and game-changing” cards, according to the post. But for now, fans know of only two cards, N’zoth the Corruptor and Ragnaros the Firelord, that will be included in the list.

The full list will be revealed in a blog post on Oct. 4. When the cards migrate from Wild to Standard, players will receive free copies of each card to participate in the meta-mixing event. The copies are temporary and will be considered “event” cards, meaning players won’t be able to disenchant or craft the cards.

Here are all of the cards that will return to Standard for a limited time.

N’zoth the Corruptor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ragnaros the Firelord

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

We’ll update this article as more cards are revealed.